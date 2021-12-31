Brokerages Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target at $69.49

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,521,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,908,000 after buying an additional 2,380,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after buying an additional 675,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,814,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.