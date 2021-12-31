Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock worth $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

