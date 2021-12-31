Brookstone Capital Management Buys 824 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $291.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day moving average is $278.14. The stock has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

