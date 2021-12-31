Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,564 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 41,934.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,310,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,209.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 317,368 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,436,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,226,000.

Shares of IYM stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $109.99 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39.

