Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 409 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at about $612,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

