BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Sells $125,115.32 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Several analysts have commented on BRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

