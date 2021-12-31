BSCPAD (BSCPAD) One Day Volume Hits $4.96 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $104.19 million and $4.96 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.22 or 0.07861084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.40 or 0.99690805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008089 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

