BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,269. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. BTRS has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after buying an additional 2,543,408 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter worth $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

