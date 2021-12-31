Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone stock traded down $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,097.78. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,779. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,901.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,701.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

