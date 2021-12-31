Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,466. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.51 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.