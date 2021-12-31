Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 360 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $612.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $632.85 and a 200 day moving average of $609.76.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.