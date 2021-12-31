Bull Street Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $107.34. 637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

