Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

CDRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

CDRE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,601. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

