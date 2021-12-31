Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 411 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.22 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $483.45 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $781.31. The stock has a market cap of $327.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.