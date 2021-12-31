Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of BrightSpire Capital worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.36%.

BRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

