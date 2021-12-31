Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $2.91 Million in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,160,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of ISCG opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

