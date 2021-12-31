Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,419,000.

SPHQ stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $53.58.

