Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,505 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.86.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

