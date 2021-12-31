Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Camden National by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

