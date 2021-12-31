Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 2,790 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 694,008 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after acquiring an additional 190,381 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

