Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$60.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

CNQ opened at C$53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.93. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total transaction of C$1,828,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$2,368,022.31. Insiders sold a total of 321,350 shares of company stock worth $16,667,147 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

