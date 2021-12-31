Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 5,339 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.18. 9,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,232. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

