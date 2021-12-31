Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.96.

TSCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,682. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

