Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,223. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.