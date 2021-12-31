Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discovery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 66,015 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Discovery by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 192,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

