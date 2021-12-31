Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.19. 4,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

