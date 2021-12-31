Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.30 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.46. 9,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

