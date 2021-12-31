Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,841,000 after acquiring an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN opened at $165.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.45 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.