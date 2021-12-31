Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,808,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

