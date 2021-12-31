Capital Analysts LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,993,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $401.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

