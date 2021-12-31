Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE T opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.