Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 196,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 274,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

