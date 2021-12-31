Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $167.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.