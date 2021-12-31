Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.