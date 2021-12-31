Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading Down 4.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 3,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 625,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $269,565 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

