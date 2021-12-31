CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Roth Capital

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a PE ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 2.62.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.77 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 349,146 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.