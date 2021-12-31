Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.