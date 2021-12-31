Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 54,084 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth $462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter worth $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 185.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 1,620,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.0% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 384,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.