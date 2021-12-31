Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

CADNF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Cascades has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

