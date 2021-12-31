Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

