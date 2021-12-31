CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.16. 4,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,240. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

