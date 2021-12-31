Celo (CELO) Price Tops $4.92 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $44.56 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00010416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.22 or 0.07861084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.40 or 0.99690805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.