Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $98.81 million and approximately $982,207.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007079 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 98,889,703 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

