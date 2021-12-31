CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249,897 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $90,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

