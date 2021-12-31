Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.10

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.10 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94), with a volume of 1784561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.98 ($0.93).

Several research firms recently commented on CNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.17 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.67. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

