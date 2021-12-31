Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading Up 3.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $49.75. Approximately 1,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEU. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $703.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $288,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

