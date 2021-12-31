Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
