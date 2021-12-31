CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Down 9.9% This Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $242.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007025 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,438,715 coins and its circulating supply is 46,286,605 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.