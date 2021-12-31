Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Check-Cap stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 1,763,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,203. The company has a market cap of $66.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.38. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

