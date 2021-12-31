Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.77% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $119,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

